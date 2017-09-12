Numbers in Berlin

Numbers are not letters. They may be included in the standard character set of every typeface, but unlike the letters, which have their own reassuring logic, the numerals play by their own highly idiosyncratic rules; there is nothing in the upper or lower cases of the Latin alphabet to prepare you for the unresolved looping of the ‘6’ and ‘9’ or the complete curveball of the ‘5’.

This should, of course, come as no surprise. The letters of the Latin alphabet, as the name might suggest, are of ancient Roman descent, while the numbers come from much further East. The Latin language, like Greek and Hebrew before it, was content to have its letters double as numbers, although unlike Greek, which used the whole alphabet (along with one or two additional characters), Roman numerals were constructed using a set of seven letters, which could be combined and recombined according to a fairly straightforward system.

While Roman numerals remained the standard in the Medieval West, and Greek numbers were used in the Byzantine empire, a new system of numerals was being developed in the Indian sub-continent. The system was adopted and further developed in the Arabic world of the ninth and tenth centuries, and slowly made its way to the West, eventually becoming the new standard by the beginning of the early modern period. Yet despite nearly five centuries of joint development, the numbers and letters have retained a good deal of their unique character.

Letters and numbers do have one crucial thing in common: it is impossible to imagine the modern city without them. Numbers are everywhere, telling us the time and temperature, making sure we get on the correct train and, most importantly, differentiating the buildings on a given street according to their address. Like the letters in Berlin, the numerals on display are limitless in their invention. There are recurring styles that bear witness to different ages in the city’s development, but there are also flourishes of sui generis brilliance that make our journeys through the city all the more excitingly unpredictable.

Numbers serve a more specific function than letters, and their meaning is necessarily restricted by this function; for this reason, numerals will probably never supplant words as the focus of our ongoing investigations here at Berlin Typography HQ. Yet the artistry of numbers in Berlin, as the following collection hopes to demonstrate, is no less worthy of our attention.

