Former Breweries of Berlin

A city of three and a half million can get through a lot of beer … especially when that city happens to be Berlin. Admittedly the beers of Berlin are nothing to write home about. When people from other countries rhapsodise about the great German beers they are, for the most part, talking about beer from Bavaria. Weihenstephaner, Augustiner. Schneider Weisse, Ayingerbrau: all from the South.

The most well-known Berlin brands – Berliner Kindl, Berliner Pilsner, and Schultheiss – will never be the beers that make Berlin famous, and it is perhaps telling that our great local delicacy, the Berliner Weisse, requires a shot of flavoured syrup, usually Himbeer (Raspberry) or Waldmeister (Green), to enhance the source beverage. But, as anyone who has ever been to a house-party in Berlin can attest, whatever we may lack in quality, we make up for in quantity: Munich may have better beer, but we can put far more of it away.

Before 1920, Berlin was a far smaller city surrounded by independent towns: Schöneberg, Charlottenburg, Steglitz and Zehlendorf, to name only a few. Not all of these towns had their own breweries, but most did, either for their own use or to supply the nearby capital. When the Greater Berlin Act unified these towns into a single city, the unquenchable need for beer kept the various breweries in different corners of the city in business.

When the city was divided after the war, beer production continued in both East and West Berlin, with some brands brewed independently on both sides of the wall. It was only after reunification that the production of beer became more streamlined. Many of the brands were eventually purchased by the Radeberger Group and consolidated within a single facility. Today, Kindl, Schultheiss and Berliner Pilsner are all owned by the same company and produced at the appositely-named Berliner-Kindl-Schultheiss-Brauerei in Alt-Hohenschönhausen. Other once iconic names – Engelhardt, Berliner Bürgerbräu – seem to have vanished altogether.

Changes in the nature of beer production have left Berlin with a high number of large, often beautiful brick buildings from the end of the nineteenth century. Some have been repurposed: the Kreuzberg branch of the Schultheiss Brewery is now luxury flats, while the old Prenzlauer Berg facility has been transformed into the ever-popular Kulturbrauerei. Others have been left to decay, victims of bureaucratic indecision or developer indifference. Some are, even now, in the process of being converted into something else.

When a brewery is transformed, both the signs advertising the brand and the more practical way-finding indicators are stripped from the facades: erasing all traces of the building’s former function is the first stage in priming them for their new purpose. But a few of the signs have survived, either as an attempt to retain a sense of history in what is otherwise a slightly sterile redevelopment, or simply because they were too good to take down.

Within the bounds of greater Berlin there were once dozens of breweries. Below we present a selection of six, all in various states of repair, in which at least some of the original typography has been preserved.

Schlossbrauerei Mälzerei

Lichtenrade

If you happen to be waiting for the S-Bahn at Lichtenrade station, you can’t help but notice the large, seemingly abandoned building just on the other side of the tracks, a towering brick structure with steeply pitched roofs that rise above the surrounding trees. When the city was divided it was one of the many storage facilities that held backup supplies in the event of another Berlin Blockade. Since then it has been mostly empty. But between its construction in 1867 and the mid-1930s when it was converted into a food-storage site, it was the malting facility for Schlossbrauerei Schöneberg.

Schlossbrauerei went out of business in 1975 and the main brewery site – between Feurigstraße and Ebersstraße in Schöneberg – was cleared away to make room for some, at the time, very modern concrete flats. The old malting facility in Lichtenrade is all that remains of one of Berlin’s forgotten beers. On the north side of the building, about four stories up, one can still see the fragmentary word ‘…LOSSBRAUE…’ in stone. Of far more interest is the relief on the West Side, which features an imposing bearded figure – possibly Gambrinus, the mythological patron of beer – and the inscription ‘Hopfen und Malz Gott Erhalt’s’.

As of this year, the building is still mostly empty, but the basement has been opened as a gallery space. In a corner of the gallery, one can leaf through a prospectus assembled by the current property developer outlining the plans to transform the building into a multi-purpose space.

Berliner Bürgerbräu

Friedrichshagen

The former Berliner Bürgerbräu complex occupies some prime real estate between Friedrichshagen’s elegant high street (Bölschestraße) and the exact point where the Spree empties into the Müggelsee (or is it the other way around). The brewery closed down in 2010 – the brand, like so many Berlin beers, was purchased by Radeberger – and since then the brewery buildings have remained dormant. A restaurant and Biergarten associated with the complex are still open, although it’s doubtful that Berliner Bürgerbräu beers are still on tap.

There is, however, still a fair amount of Berliner Bürgerbräu branding, both in the immediate vicinity of the brewery and even elsewhere in Friedrichshagen. A cafe just across the road from the S-Bahn station still has painted glass signs next to the doors advertising Berliner Bürgerbräu. The brewery buildings themselves still display three large Bs to the street.

Anyone who wants to see the best sign, however, must go around the corner to Müggelpark, find the entrance to the Spreetunnel, and walk to the other side. From the far bank of the river, one is treated to a magnificent view of the main building, from the top of which the name of the brewery looks down on the water.

Schultheiss Brauerei

Kreuzberg

In the twentieth century, Schultheiss was probably the king of Berlin beers, and even today Schultheiss signs form a key component of Berlin’s pub signage. Before production moved to Alt-Hohenschönhausen, there were a number of Schultheiss facilities around Berlin: the Prenzlauer Berg location was turned into the kind of slightly bland multi-purpose cultural facility much favoured by developers, while the Kreuzberg branch, nestled between the back of the hill in Viktoriapark and the thoroughfare of Dudenstraße, was transformed into luxury flats.

Today the Schultheiss complex is the closest you’ll ever get to being in a real life de Chirico painting. There’s a smokestack, some repetitive buildings that look vaguely industrial but also somehow devoid of character and, even at three on a sunny afternoon, not a single soul to interrupt your solitude, save for the old man pushing a pram symbolically in the far distance.

Whether or not this transformation is a successful example of twenty-first century urbanism is certainly beyond the scope of this brief tour. However the one mark in favour of the Schultheiss development is that they have retained almost all of the original signage. Although perhaps ‘retained’ is not the most accurate description: in keeping with the scrubbed and sandblasted aesthetic of the place, the typography indicating the former function of each building looks suspiciously clean. Yet it doesn’t look wholly inauthentic – if it is a reconstruction, it was done with remarkable fidelity – and it certainly does its best to give character to a development from which all other traces of character were so rigorously purged.

Engelhardt Brauerei

Charlottenburg

Anyone who spends the majority of their time in certain Kreuzberg, Neukölln, or Charlottenburg might be forgiven for thinking that Engelhardt was still one of the major Berlin beers. There are still quite a few of the telltale yellow and black signs staring down from above the doors of smoky, old-school West Berlin Kneipen, and in some places it’s still possible to find it on tap. You won’t, however, be surprised to learn that the brand is owned by the consortium who run the Berliner-Kindl-Schultheiss-Brauerei, and that the beer is produced in the very same facility.

Up until the early 1980s, however, the beer was brewed in Charlottenburg at a large facility on Danckelmannstraße. Production was eventually moved to Kreuzberg and the Engelhardt Brauerei was converted into a Gewerbehof, a complex of smaller offices and ateliers. The conversion, in a style that was inoffensively modern in the late eighties, was done so well that there is little to suggest the original purpose of the building.

What gives it away is the large yellow neon sign that dominates the street. Whether the sign was left there due to a stroke of inspiration, a token of affection for the building’s industrial past, or mere laziness, Danckelmannstraße would be greatly impoverished without it.

The Klausenerplatz blog has a post with some old pictures of the building when it was still a brewery, along with some links to Engelhardt ephemera (thanks to @Kiez_Web_Team for providing the link).

Bärenquell

Schöneweide

Were it not for all the razor wire, this mass of abandoned, decaying buildings on the banks of the Spree in Schöneweide might yield greater typographic finds. The Bärenquell brewery, which had been one of the major East Berlin brands when the city was still divided, ceased production in the early-nineties only a few years after reunification. As with so many similar buildings along the Spree, the brewery fell victim to looters, ravers and spray-painters on the one side, and developer uncertainty on the other. More than twenty years later, the brewery remains empty and crumbling, a forbidding hulk of brick, graffiti, and razor-wire where a multi-purpose cultural space with a riverside Biergarten should stand.

In its present state, one can just make out the letters of the old Maschinenhaus through a bundle of wire, and a slightly unattractive, now-peeling sign over the old main gate. From the other side of the river, one see a far nicer cursive sign facing the water. It is, alas, too far away for all but the best telephoto lens.

Armchair urban explorers who wish to see some interior photographs of the brewery in its current state are enthusiastically advised to visit the always-wonderful Abandoned Berlin blog, who visited the buildings several years ago and recorded their expedition

Groterjan Malzbier

Gesundbrunnen

By this point you should be familiar with the story because the stories are all essentially the same. The Groterjan facility, on Prinzenstraße, was once a brewery but now houses a series of offices. The brand, once owned by Schultheiss, is now owned by Radeberger, although you would have to undertake a fairly intensive search to find it in any Späti: a cursory search of the internet offers little to suggest that Groterjan is still in production.

Yet there are two reasons to include the brewery here: the first is a large, now peeling but still visible Schultheiss mural on the wall facing the Aldi parking area. The second is a magnificent bronze shield still inset into the brick by the main entrance. The letters and the logo, a kind of Neue Sachlichkeit fever-dream, capture the economic and industrial optimism of that period between 1924 and 1933 when it seemed, for a brief moment, that everything was going to be alright.

