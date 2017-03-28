Is there anything that defines a city more comprehensively – and more subtly – than the simple street sign? As essential way-finding artefacts for pedestrians and drivers alike, the street signs of any city are under constant scrutiny, even if the information we take from them is often entirely practical: Continue reading
The Typography of Hair Salons
When moralists and literary scholars start discussing the 'world's oldest profession' they are, of course, referring to the humble cutter of hair. Roughly four to six weeks after humankind completed the final stages of its evolution from Homo neanderthalensis to Homo sapiens, it realised that things were growing a bit wild on the back and sides …
Apothekes of Berlin
Within each Berlin locality – those larger regions that give the city its basic administrative structure – one finds a series of less formally-defined Kieze. These neighbourhoods, which often take their name from a particular street or square, may not have clear outer boundaries or even a commonly agreed-upon centre, yet in the minds of their residents, there is no part of the city more real.
Berlin’s Bridge Typography
According to our highly unscientific study of Google Maps, there are a lot of bridges in Berlin. The 'List of Bridges in Berlin' page at the ever-reputable Wikipedia puts the number somewhere around 2100. We'll take their word for it; we're not about to count them ourselves.
Berlin’s Neighbourhood Cinemas
In a world overrun with antiseptic 18-plexes appended to insipid shopping centres, Berlin's Kiez-Kinos are a source of no small delight for cinephiles. They invariably crop up in unexpected locations, and many look to be about the size of your front room, but most exude the unmistakable cool of an exotically misremembered recent past … and, more importantly, all of them show films.